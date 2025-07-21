2025
California Coast News

NASA set to launch space research mission from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 21, 2025 at 2:12 PM PDT
One of the TRACERS spacecraft at Millennium Space Systems Satellite Factory in El Segundo.
Millennium Space Systems
One of the TRACERS spacecraft at Millennium Space Systems Satellite Factory in El Segundo.

SpaceX flight from Vandenberg Space Force base will cary multiple satellites.

NASA is set to launch a package of research satellites from the Central Coast Tuesday, including some which may help us learn more about how space weather patterns affect Earth.

The headliner of the mission are the TRACERS spacecraft. They are two twin satellites which will provide data on solar wind, which is ionized particles escaping the sun and poring into space. The information may help us better understand how the particles impact us.

There are three additional payloads on board. One is an experiment into how to put small research payloads into orbit in a more economical way.

Another is a test of new technology which would allow missions to tap into a variety of satellites already in orbit, like the roaming system on your cell phone when you travel.

And, there’s a small satellite being launched to help researchers better understand radiation surrounding earth that can impact spacecraft.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites is set for liftoff at 11:13 Tuesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
