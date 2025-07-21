NASA set to launch space research mission from the Central Coast

NASA is set to launch a package of research satellites from the Central Coast Tuesday, including some which may help us learn more about how space weather patterns affect Earth.

The headliner of the mission are the TRACERS spacecraft. They are two twin satellites which will provide data on solar wind, which is ionized particles escaping the sun and poring into space. The information may help us better understand how the particles impact us.

There are three additional payloads on board. One is an experiment into how to put small research payloads into orbit in a more economical way.

Another is a test of new technology which would allow missions to tap into a variety of satellites already in orbit, like the roaming system on your cell phone when you travel.

And, there’s a small satellite being launched to help researchers better understand radiation surrounding earth that can impact spacecraft.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites is set for liftoff at 11:13 Tuesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.