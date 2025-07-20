Ventura Harbor Village adds new parking fees to encourage turnover at peak times

A South Coast port has introduced parking fees during peak visit times to try to make more spaces available by encouraging turnover.

The Ventura Port District has added paid parking at Ventura Harbor Village on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. Parking is still free Monday through Thursday.

Rates are $1 an hour for up to four hours and $10 daily. Free parking is still available at peak times on Spinnaker Drive and at the Dolphin Lot.

Pay kiosks have been set up and people can pay using QR codes.