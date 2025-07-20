2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura Harbor Village adds new parking fees to encourage turnover at peak times

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 20, 2025 at 10:36 PM PDT
A woman stands at a pay kiosk in a parking lot. The kiosk has a built-in solar panel. Cars are parked in a lot in the background.
Ventura Port District
There are new parking fees at Ventura Harbor Village intended to encourage parking lot turnover on peak days.

Parking fees are being charged on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

A South Coast port has introduced parking fees during peak visit times to try to make more spaces available by encouraging turnover.

The Ventura Port District has added paid parking at Ventura Harbor Village on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. Parking is still free Monday through Thursday.

Rates are $1 an hour for up to four hours and $10 daily. Free parking is still available at peak times on Spinnaker Drive and at the Dolphin Lot.

Pay kiosks have been set up and people can pay using QR codes.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsventura harbor
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco