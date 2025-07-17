2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

New UC Santa Barbara chancellor named

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 17, 2025 at 2:34 PM PDT
UCSB

Dennis Assanis is coming to UCSB from the University of Delaware, where he's been president since 2016.

The University of California Regents have chosen UC Santa Barbara’s next chancellor.

Dennis Assanis will take over the post on September 1.

Assanis is the President of the University of Delaware, where he has been since 2016. He is a native of Athens, Greece, and has three master’s degrees and a Ph.D.

He takes over the post from Henry Yang, who retired this month after three decades as UCSB’s chancellor.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsUCSBuc santa barbara
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco