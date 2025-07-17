New UC Santa Barbara chancellor named

The University of California Regents have chosen UC Santa Barbara’s next chancellor.

Dennis Assanis will take over the post on September 1.

Assanis is the President of the University of Delaware, where he has been since 2016. He is a native of Athens, Greece, and has three master’s degrees and a Ph.D.

He takes over the post from Henry Yang, who retired this month after three decades as UCSB’s chancellor.