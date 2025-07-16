Mopup underway: Full containment close for 80,000 acre brush fire on Central Coast

Firefighters are closing in on full containment of the 80,779-acre Madre Fire, which started July 2 just north of Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

Containment now stands at 97%. More than 200 firefighters are continuing mop-up work.

The blaze is burning about 20 miles northwest of New Cuyama, in San Luis Obispo County. It prompted some evacuation orders, but it was in a sparsely populated area.

One structure was reported destroyed, and one damaged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.