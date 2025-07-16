2025
Mopup underway: Full containment close for 80,000 acre brush fire on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 16, 2025 at 1:56 PM PDT
An aerial view of a wildfire burn scar in a rugged high desert landscape. A streak of fire retardant is visible on a steep slope in the foreground.
CalFire
Firefighters now have 97% containment of the Madre brush fire, which has been burning since July 2 in San Luis Obispo County.

Containment hits 97% for the Madre Fire, which is north of Highway 166 in San Luis Obispo County.

Firefighters are closing in on full containment of the 80,779-acre Madre Fire, which started July 2 just north of Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

Containment now stands at 97%. More than 200 firefighters are continuing mop-up work.

The blaze is burning about 20 miles northwest of New Cuyama, in San Luis Obispo County. It prompted some evacuation orders, but it was in a sparsely populated area.

One structure was reported destroyed, and one damaged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
