Mopup underway: Full containment close for 80,000 acre brush fire on Central Coast
Containment hits 97% for the Madre Fire, which is north of Highway 166 in San Luis Obispo County.
Firefighters are closing in on full containment of the 80,779-acre Madre Fire, which started July 2 just north of Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.
Containment now stands at 97%. More than 200 firefighters are continuing mop-up work.
The blaze is burning about 20 miles northwest of New Cuyama, in San Luis Obispo County. It prompted some evacuation orders, but it was in a sparsely populated area.
One structure was reported destroyed, and one damaged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.