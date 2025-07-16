2025
California Coast News

It's fair time! Keith Urban and David Lee Roth among the Mid-State Fair's headliners

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 16, 2025 at 5:13 PM PDT
The Mid-State Fair runs July 16-27 on at the Paso Robles Event Center.
Brittany App
The Mid-State Fair runs July 16 to 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Country singer Keith Urban and rock star David Lee Roth are among the headliners for the California Mid-State Fair, which opened today on the Central Coast.

The 2025 fair features more than a dozen events in its main grandstand area, including a monster truck event and a rodeo.

Roth will perform at the fair on July 22, and Urban on July 24.

The fair features traditional elements like 4H and FFA livestock events, plus carnival rides and fair food. For the second year in a row, the fair will have a Farmer’s Olympics, featuring events like hay bale stacking and wheelbarrow races.

The fair runs through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center in Paso Robles.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
