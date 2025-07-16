It's fair time! Keith Urban and David Lee Roth among the Mid-State Fair's headliners

Country singer Keith Urban and rock star David Lee Roth are among the headliners for the California Mid-State Fair , which opened today on the Central Coast.

The 2025 fair features more than a dozen events in its main grandstand area, including a monster truck event and a rodeo.

Roth will perform at the fair on July 22, and Urban on July 24.

The fair features traditional elements like 4H and FFA livestock events, plus carnival rides and fair food. For the second year in a row, the fair will have a Farmer’s Olympics, featuring events like hay bale stacking and wheelbarrow races.

The fair runs through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center in Paso Robles.