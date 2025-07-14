State Supreme Court refuses to hear controversy over off-road vehicle use on Central Coast

Opponents of a plan to ban off-road vehicles on a Central Coast beach are celebrating a court victory involving the California Supreme Court.

The State Coastal Commission moved to close Oceano Dunes to vehicles, citing concerns about environmental damage caused by their use on the beach and in some dune areas.

The off-road vehicle community and businesses that support recreational activities filed suit, saying the commission was overstepping its bounds.

A county court and an appeals court agreed, saying the off-road vehicle use is governed by San Luis Obispo County and its Local Coastal Plan. The court said the commission didn’t have the power to unilaterally phase out the off-road vehicle use. The State Supreme Court refused to hear the Coastal Commission’s appeal, in effect letting the lower court ruling stand.