Number of people arrested in Ventura and Santa Barbara County ICE raids higher than first reported

ICE officials are now saying the number of people arrested during raids in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties is higher than previously announced.

The agency is now saying that the number of people arrested at two cannabis farms in Camarillo and Carpinteria is 361. The initial count was around 200.

They also say that 14 unaccompanied minors were among those taken into custody, up from the original tally of 10.

The raids targeted legal cannabis grow facilities in Camarillo and Carpinteria operated by Glass House Farms.