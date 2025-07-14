2025
California Coast News

Number of people arrested in Ventura and Santa Barbara County ICE raids higher than first reported

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 14, 2025 at 2:48 PM PDT
Most of the ICE arrests took place at the Glass House Farms facility in Camarillo.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Most of the ICE arrests took place at the Glass House Farms facility in Camarillo.

ICE initially reported around 200 arrests. The total from last week's raids at the Glass House Farms facilities is now 361.

ICE officials are now saying the number of people arrested during raids in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties is higher than previously announced.

The agency is now saying that the number of people arrested at two cannabis farms in Camarillo and Carpinteria is 361. The initial count was around 200.

They also say that 14 unaccompanied minors were among those taken into custody, up from the original tally of 10.

The raids targeted legal cannabis grow facilities in Camarillo and Carpinteria operated by Glass House Farms.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
