ICE raids prompting emergency town hall meeting in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 14, 2025 at 1:37 PM PDT
Officers conducting an ICE raid in Carpinteria. Around 200 people showed up to demostrate against operations on Casitas Pass Road.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors also want to look at the issue.

A coalition of community groups has announced plans for an emergency town hall meeting in Santa Barbara in the wake of the recent ICE raids.

It’s planned for 6:30 Tuesday night at the Franklin Neighborhood Center.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara County Supervisors added the raids to their agenda for Tuesday. They also added it to their agenda on Friday, so they could be in a position to potentially take action.

If citizens bring the raids up during the public comment section of a board meeting and it’s not on the agenda, they can listen, but by law cannot act.
