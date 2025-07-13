Investigators ID suspect in connection with Ventura County death

Detectives are looking for a man they believe was responsible for a fatal stabbing in the Conejo Valley.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies received multiple 911 call Thursday night about a stabbing on Crescent Way in Thousand Oaks. They found a seriously injured 36-year-old Simi Valley man, who alter died at a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

Investigators identified Miguel Cano as a suspect in what they are calling a murder. They say the 41-year-old Thousand Oaks man fled the scene in a blue 2002 Dodge truck, and is still at large.

They say the two men knew each other, and that it wasn’t a random incident.