2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Investigators ID suspect in connection with Ventura County death

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 13, 2025 at 1:43 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Detectives think 41-year-old Thousand Oaks man was responsible for stabbing death July 10.

Detectives are looking for a man they believe was responsible for a fatal stabbing in the Conejo Valley.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies received multiple 911 call Thursday night about a stabbing on Crescent Way in Thousand Oaks. They found a seriously injured 36-year-old Simi Valley man, who alter died at a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

Investigators identified Miguel Cano as a suspect in what they are calling a murder. They say the 41-year-old Thousand Oaks man fled the scene in a blue 2002 Dodge truck, and is still at large.

They say the two men knew each other, and that it wasn’t a random incident.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsconejo valleyhomicide
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco