California Coast News

Former Ventura County wrestling coach facing additional sexual assault charges involving students

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 13, 2025 at 1:14 PM PDT
A close-up view of jail cell bars with fencing.
Syarafina Yusof on Unsplash

Ventura County Sheriff's detectives say they've identified additional victims linked to former Camarillo High coach.

A former high school wrestling coach in Ventura County charged with sexually assaulting a student is facing additional charges, after detectives say they identified additional victims.

Ventura County prosecutors say Ronald Wilson initiated a sexual relationship with a Camarillo High School student from 2014 to 2017. Following an investigation, he was arrested in May at his home in Colorado. At the time, he was charged with five felony counts.

Since then, Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say they identified additional victims. The 72-year-old man had been out on bail, but was arrested again last week for five additional sexual assault charges.

Wilson is now being held at the Ventura County Jail without the possibility of bail.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
