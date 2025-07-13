Former Ventura County wrestling coach facing additional sexual assault charges involving students

A former high school wrestling coach in Ventura County charged with sexually assaulting a student is facing additional charges, after detectives say they identified additional victims.

Ventura County prosecutors say Ronald Wilson initiated a sexual relationship with a Camarillo High School student from 2014 to 2017. Following an investigation, he was arrested in May at his home in Colorado. At the time, he was charged with five felony counts.

Since then, Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say they identified additional victims. The 72-year-old man had been out on bail, but was arrested again last week for five additional sexual assault charges.

Wilson is now being held at the Ventura County Jail without the possibility of bail.