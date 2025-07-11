President Trump comments on social media about South Coast immigration raids

President Trump used social media to comment on Thursday's ICE raids on the South Coast, but his main focus was on some rocks thrown by protesters which damaged some government vehicles.

In his post, he said he was authorizing law enforcment officers in vehicles targeted by rocks or bricks to stop, and make arrests. He said he was giving what he called "total authorization" to ICE to protect itself.

The post was apparently an emotional reaction to some government vehicles being damaged. Law enforcement agencies already have the authority to stop, and arrest someone attacking vehicles with rocks. He called the people throwing rocks "thugs" and "slimeballs" in his Truth Social post.

The post didn't directly address what is believed to be the largest immigration raids of the Trump Administration.