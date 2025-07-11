Farmworker dies from injuries suffered in immigration raid in Ventura County

Department of Homeland Security officials report they arrested about 200 undocumented workers during Thursday's immigration raids in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

It was a sad scene Friday outside the Glass House Farms facility in Camarillo. Family members showed up, trying to learn more about loved ones who were among the approximately 200 arrested. Some were also picking up personal items left behind.

Two teenage sisters standing outside told KCLU News their mother had been arrested, and they were there to pick up her ID and other belongings. They didn’t want to be interviewed, but said their mother called them from a detention facility in Los Angeles, and told them she was being deported to Mexico.

Meanwhile, there’s word of the death of one of the farmworkers. Family members said the 57-year-old man fell through the glass roof of one of the buildings during the raid. He was on life support at a hospital overnight and died Friday.

In a written statement, federal officials said in addition to the approximately 200 farmworkers taken into custody, they also arrested four U.S citizens who were protesters.

And, they said they found 10 migrant children at the facilities. They say they are investigating whether forced child labor, or possibly human trafficking, was involved.