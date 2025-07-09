2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County woman facing criminal charges for head-on traffic collision which killed mother, son

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 9, 2025 at 3:25 PM PDT
A judge's gavel rests on a base.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the deadly crash in Fillmore.

A Ventura County woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges for a head-on traffic collision that left a mother and her son dead.

The crash happened on July 2 in Fillmore. Ventura County Sheriff’s investigators say a car driven by Myryram Castillo was headed east on Highway 126 when she crossed into the westbound side of the roadway.

The Fillmore woman crashed into a car driven by Maria DonDiego of Oxnard. She and her five-year-old son were fatally injured. Two other children in the car were seriously injured.

Investigators say Castillo is facing two counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsfillmore crashdui crash
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco