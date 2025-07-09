Ventura County woman facing criminal charges for head-on traffic collision which killed mother, son

A Ventura County woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges for a head-on traffic collision that left a mother and her son dead.

The crash happened on July 2 in Fillmore. Ventura County Sheriff’s investigators say a car driven by Myryram Castillo was headed east on Highway 126 when she crossed into the westbound side of the roadway.

The Fillmore woman crashed into a car driven by Maria DonDiego of Oxnard. She and her five-year-old son were fatally injured. Two other children in the car were seriously injured.

Investigators say Castillo is facing two counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.