California Coast News

Sundowner winds prompt warnings about Public Safety Power Shutoffs in southern Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 9, 2025 at 11:51 AM PDT
An electric substation and high-voltage power lines are seen at sunset.
Steven Hummel
/
Southern California Edison

Some Southern California Edison customers in Montecito, San Marcos Pass, and the Gaviota Coast could be impacted.

Sundowner winds in southern Santa Barbara County have prompted a warning about possible public safety power shutoffs for more than 3,000 customers.

Warnings have gone out to some Southern California Edison customers in the Montecito, San Marcos Pass, and Gaviota Coast areas.

National Weather Service meteorologists say moderate sundowner wind events could occur Wednesday and Thursday nights in the southern part of Santa Barbara County.

Winds are predicted to be in the 20 to 30 mile an hour range, with gusts to around 50 miles an hour.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
