Sundowner winds prompt warnings about Public Safety Power Shutoffs in southern Santa Barbara County

Sundowner winds in southern Santa Barbara County have prompted a warning about possible public safety power shutoffs for more than 3,000 customers.

Warnings have gone out to some Southern California Edison customers in the Montecito, San Marcos Pass, and Gaviota Coast areas.

National Weather Service meteorologists say moderate sundowner wind events could occur Wednesday and Thursday nights in the southern part of Santa Barbara County.

Winds are predicted to be in the 20 to 30 mile an hour range, with gusts to around 50 miles an hour.