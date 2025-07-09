Santa Barbara film series goes to the dogs! Free summer screenings feature canines

You can celebrate the Dog Days of Summer with a free film series on the South Coast starring doggies.

UC Santa Barbara’s Arts and Lectures is showing seven dog-themed movies at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens over the next few weeks.

The series kicks off this Friday night with the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians. Showtime is 8:30 for the free screening. And, dogs are welcome if you keep them on their leash.