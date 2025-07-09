2025
California Coast News

Santa Barbara film series goes to the dogs! Free summer screenings feature canines

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 9, 2025 at 4:08 PM PDT
A movie poster depicts a family of cartoon dogs with a cartoon woman wearing a cape in the middle. The poster contains text that reads 'Disney 101 Dalmatians.'
UC Santa Barbara Arts and Lectures
The UCSB Arts and Lectures Film Series Dog Days of Summer kicks off Friday night with Disney's 101 Dalmatians.

The Dog Days of Summer series at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse begins Friday night with 101 Dalmatians.

You can celebrate the Dog Days of Summer with a free film series on the South Coast starring doggies.

UC Santa Barbara’s Arts and Lectures is showing seven dog-themed movies at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens over the next few weeks.

The series kicks off this Friday night with the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians. Showtime is 8:30 for the free screening. And, dogs are welcome if you keep them on their leash.

Other films in the Dog Days of Summer series include Best in Show, My Dog Skip, and Marley & Me. All films screen on Friday nights.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco