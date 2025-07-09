Santa Barbara film series goes to the dogs! Free summer screenings feature canines
The Dog Days of Summer series at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse begins Friday night with 101 Dalmatians.
You can celebrate the Dog Days of Summer with a free film series on the South Coast starring doggies.
UC Santa Barbara’s Arts and Lectures is showing seven dog-themed movies at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens over the next few weeks.
The series kicks off this Friday night with the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians. Showtime is 8:30 for the free screening. And, dogs are welcome if you keep them on their leash.
Other films in the Dog Days of Summer series include Best in Show, My Dog Skip, and Marley & Me. All films screen on Friday nights.