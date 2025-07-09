Goleta's new temporary library opens its doors

A new temporary library has opened in a South Coast community.

The Goleta Valley Library Express is at 6500 Hollister Avenue and will serve as Goleta’s library for the next two years while the city’s main library undergoes a major renovation.

The temporary library is small. It can only hold 35 people at a time, and library officials caution that there may be an occasional wait to get inside.

The express library will be open six days a week and closed on Mondays.