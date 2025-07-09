2025
California Coast News

Goleta's new temporary library opens its doors

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 9, 2025 at 12:04 PM PDT
The Goleta Valley Library Express will serve as Goleta's library for two years, while the city's main location undergoes renovations.

A new temporary library has opened in a South Coast community.

The Goleta Valley Library Express is at 6500 Hollister Avenue and will serve as Goleta’s library for the next two years while the city’s main library undergoes a major renovation. 

The temporary library is small. It can only hold 35 people at a time, and library officials caution that there may be an occasional wait to get inside.

The express library will be open six days a week and closed on Mondays.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
