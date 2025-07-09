2025
California Coast News

Containment of Central Coast's Madre wildfire up to 55%

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 9, 2025 at 12:24 AM PDT
The Madre Fire has burned more than 79,000 acres of land as of Saturday morning.
Cal Fire SLO

Blaze still stands at just over 80,000 acres burned.

Firefighters are reporting major progress in efforts to control a major wildfire burning on the Central Coast.

There was no growth in the 80,000 acre plus Madre Fire Tuesday, and containment is now up to 55%.

The fire began last Wednesday about 20 miles northwest of New Cuyama. It forced the closure of Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. However, the highway reopened Tuesday night.

More than 1500 people are now involved in the firefighting effort. One structure has been reported destroyed, and one firefighter injured.
