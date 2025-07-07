Work to expand Highway 101 through Montecito enters new phase

If you drive between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, you'll notice more big changes on Highway 101. It’s the latest phase of construction to add carpool lanes to the highway through Montecito.

As part of the project, northbound lanes were diverted and split into two separate lanes in the construction zone. The reconstructed northbound lanes opened last week.

Starting on Saturday, the southbound lanes will be shifted to allow work to take place. For about a mile of the southbound 101, the highway’s two lanes will temporarily be turned into two divided lanes

Some southbound on- and off-ramps in Montecito will also be closed for the next few months while work is underway.