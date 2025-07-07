2025
Work to expand Highway 101 through Montecito enters new phase

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 7, 2025 at 1:42 PM PDT
A graphic shows the alignment of US Highway 101 and depicts features such as 'construction area,' 'concrete barrier separation,' and 'channelizer separation.' An exploded view of part of the highway shows the channelizer separation on the highway's southbound lanes.
SBSCAG
Construction continues on Highway 101 in Montecito.

Northbound lanes in Montecito reopened to regular traffic. Southbound lanes will be split temporarily to allow construction.

If you drive between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, you'll notice more big changes on Highway 101. It’s the latest phase of construction to add carpool lanes to the highway through Montecito.

As part of the project, northbound lanes were diverted and split into two separate lanes in the construction zone. The reconstructed northbound lanes opened last week.

Starting on Saturday, the southbound lanes will be shifted to allow work to take place. For about a mile of the southbound 101, the highway’s two lanes will temporarily be turned into two divided lanes

Some southbound on- and off-ramps in Montecito will also be closed for the next few months while work is underway.
