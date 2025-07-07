What started as a rescue involving a helicopter in a remote area of Ventura County led to an arrest

What started as a helicopter rescue mission in a remote area of Ventura County led to the airlift of an injured man and the arrest of another man.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies received a 911 call just before midnight Saturday about a stabbing in Jackson Camp, in the mountains outside of Santa Paula. Deputies were flown to an area near the campsite.

They hiked into the camp, where they arrested a 35-year-old man for assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken by helicopter to a staging operation and then taken to the Ventura County Jail.

The victim was flown to a hospital, where he was treated for a single stab wound to the chest.

Detectives were then flown into the camp. They determined that there had been a fight that led to the stabbing.