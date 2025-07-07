2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

What started as a rescue involving a helicopter in a remote area of Ventura County led to an arrest

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 7, 2025 at 12:14 PM PDT
A helicopter rescue mission turned into an arrest in a remote area of Ventura County over the holiday weekend.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
A helicopter rescue mission turned into an arrest in a remote area of Ventura County over the holiday weekend.

A man was airlifted out of the Jackson Camp area outside of Santa Paula with a stab wound. A second man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

What started as a helicopter rescue mission in a remote area of Ventura County led to the airlift of an injured man and the arrest of another man.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies received a 911 call just before midnight Saturday about a stabbing in Jackson Camp, in the mountains outside of Santa Paula. Deputies were flown to an area near the campsite.

They hiked into the camp, where they arrested a 35-year-old man for assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken by helicopter to a staging operation and then taken to the Ventura County Jail.

The victim was flown to a hospital, where he was treated for a single stab wound to the chest.

Detectives were then flown into the camp. They determined that there had been a fight that led to the stabbing.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newshelicoptersearch and rescuesanta paula
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco