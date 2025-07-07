2025
California Coast News

Authorities want to question some teens spotted at the scene of a massive Central Coast fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 7, 2025 at 2:13 PM PDT
A massive Fourth of July Fire destroyed a historic Central Coast building.
Cal Fire
Authorities want to talk to some people in connection with a massive holiday weekend fire that destroyed a historic building in the town of Templeton.

The Templeton Feed and Grain building caught on fire at around 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July. The original building, built in 1912, included an 80-foot-high grain elevator.

The fire gutted the building. The cause is under investigation.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify four to six young adults who were seen in the area before the fire started.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
