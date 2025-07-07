Authorities want to question some teens spotted at the scene of a massive Central Coast fire

Authorities want to talk to some people in connection with a massive holiday weekend fire that destroyed a historic building in the town of Templeton.

The Templeton Feed and Grain building caught on fire at around 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July. The original building, built in 1912, included an 80-foot-high grain elevator.

The fire gutted the building. The cause is under investigation.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify four to six young adults who were seen in the area before the fire started.