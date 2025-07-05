Latest mapping shows the Madre wildfire on the Central Coast has burned close to 80,000 acres

A wildfire on the Central Coast has now burned more than 79,000 acres of land.

The Madre Fire is burning north of Highway 166, between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. It's about 20 mikes northwest of New Cuyama, in San Luis Obispo County.

Some evacuation orders and warnings have been issued, but there are only scattered ranches and homes in the area.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon, with wind quickly spreading the flames. It's burning in brush and chaparral.

The fire forced the closure of Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

Carrizo Plain National Monument has also been closed to the public.

As of Saturday morning, containment stands at 10%.