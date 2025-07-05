2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Latest mapping shows the Madre wildfire on the Central Coast has burned close to 80,000 acres

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 5, 2025 at 11:06 AM PDT
The Madre Fire has burned more than 79,000 acres of land as of Saturday morning.
Cal Fire SLO
The Madre Fire has burned more than 79,000 acres of land as of Saturday morning.

Containment still at 10% as of Saturday morning.

A wildfire on the Central Coast has now burned more than 79,000 acres of land.

The Madre Fire is burning north of Highway 166, between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. It's about 20 mikes northwest of New Cuyama, in San Luis Obispo County.

Some evacuation orders and warnings have been issued, but there are only scattered ranches and homes in the area.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon, with wind quickly spreading the flames. It's burning in brush and chaparral.

The fire forced the closure of Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

Carrizo Plain National Monument has also been closed to the public.

As of Saturday morning, containment stands at 10%.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsslo
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco