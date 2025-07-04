2025
Big and getting bigger: Central Coast's Madre wildfire now tops 70,000 acres burned

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 4, 2025 at 12:49 PM PDT
Cal Fire

Containment grows to 10% for massive blaze in San Luis Obispo County

A wildfire on the Central Coast has now burned more than 70,000 acres of land, making it the largest brush fire in the state so far this year.

The Madre Fire is burning north of Highway 166, between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. It's about 20 mikes northwest of New Cuyama, in San Luis Obispo County.

The remote area is sparsely populated, but some evacuation orders and warnings have been issued.

The fire started at about 1 Wednesday afternoon, with wind quickly spreading the flames. It's burning in brush and chaparral.

The fire forced the closure of Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

Carrizo Plain National Monument has also been closed to the public.

Containment stands at 10%.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco