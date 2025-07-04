Big and getting bigger: Central Coast's Madre wildfire now tops 70,000 acres burned

A wildfire on the Central Coast has now burned more than 70,000 acres of land, making it the largest brush fire in the state so far this year.

The Madre Fire is burning north of Highway 166, between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. It's about 20 mikes northwest of New Cuyama, in San Luis Obispo County.

The remote area is sparsely populated, but some evacuation orders and warnings have been issued.

The fire started at about 1 Wednesday afternoon, with wind quickly spreading the flames. It's burning in brush and chaparral.

The fire forced the closure of Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

Carrizo Plain National Monument has also been closed to the public.

Containment stands at 10%.