Two unrelated fatal officer involved shootings in the Tri-Counties in less than 24 hours

There have been two unrelated fatal officer-involved shootings in the Tri-Counties.

The first incident happened at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Thousand Oaks. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies received a call that someone was having mental health issues.

Deputies say when they arrived on the 800 block of Racquet Lane, a family member told them the 23-year-old man had a gun. They say the man then appeared on a balcony and fired a shot.

Officers opened fire. There’s no word on how many shots were fired. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Meanwhile, the second fatal officer-involved shooting occurred on the Central Coast.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Nipomo neighborhood just after 12 Wednesday morning. A woman was fearful for her safety, saying a man she knew with a history of violent behavior might be nearby.

Deputies spotted the man near the woman’s home, on the 2300 block of Fresno Street. As they made contact with him, they say he pulled out a gun. Two officers opened fire. The 40-year-old man from the Central California community of Chowchilla was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both shootings are under investigation.