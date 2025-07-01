2025
Transit strike at least temporarily averted on South Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 1, 2025 at 11:56 PM PDT
MTD

Santa Barbara MTD, Teamsters agree to one month contract extension. MTD give union a state mediated proposal for consideration.

A potential transit strike on the South Coast has been averted, at least temporarily.

Santa Barbara MTD and Teamsters Local 186 have agreed to a one month contract extension.

The contract ran out at midnight Monday, and then both sides agreed to a one-day extension until midnight Tuesday.

Tuesday night, MTD officials announced an agreement to extend the contract through July, which will keep the buses rolling.

The union members had authorized a strike.

MTD officials have given the Teamsters a state mediated proposed agreement, and they say they expect union officials will take it to their members for a vote.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
