Transit strike at least temporarily averted on South Coast
Santa Barbara MTD, Teamsters agree to one month contract extension. MTD give union a state mediated proposal for consideration.
A potential transit strike on the South Coast has been averted, at least temporarily.
Santa Barbara MTD and Teamsters Local 186 have agreed to a one month contract extension.
The contract ran out at midnight Monday, and then both sides agreed to a one-day extension until midnight Tuesday.
Tuesday night, MTD officials announced an agreement to extend the contract through July, which will keep the buses rolling.
The union members had authorized a strike.
MTD officials have given the Teamsters a state mediated proposed agreement, and they say they expect union officials will take it to their members for a vote.