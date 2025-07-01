Transit strike at least temporarily averted on South Coast

A potential transit strike on the South Coast has been averted, at least temporarily.

Santa Barbara MTD and Teamsters Local 186 have agreed to a one month contract extension.

The contract ran out at midnight Monday, and then both sides agreed to a one-day extension until midnight Tuesday.

Tuesday night, MTD officials announced an agreement to extend the contract through July, which will keep the buses rolling.

The union members had authorized a strike.

MTD officials have given the Teamsters a state mediated proposed agreement, and they say they expect union officials will take it to their members for a vote.