Santa Barbara nonprofit cleaning up when it comes to cleanup, hitting 50,000 pounds of trash removed

A nonprofit group on the South Coast hit a major milestone in its efforts to clean up the region’s environment.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper just topped 50,000 pounds of trash removed during its five-year-long cleanup campaign.

Channelkeeper’s Watershed Brigade has conducted more than 1800 trash removal events. During the drives, volunteers removed everything from old lobster traps to cigarette butts from beaches and waterways.

The Brigade is teaming up with the City of Santa Barbara for its next event. On Saturday, volunteers will show up at four waterfront beaches to clean up debris left behind from the thousands of people on hand for the July 4th oceanfront fireworks show.