California Coast News

Santa Barbara County's agricultural crops top $2 billion in value in 2024

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 1, 2025 at 1:55 PM PDT
A close-up of freshly-picked strawberries.
Massimiliano Martini
/
Unsplash

Just released agricultural report shows strawberries remain the county's top crop, growing 11% in value from 2023.

Santa Barbara County has had its biggest year for agriculture in years. The county’s just-released 2024 agricultural report puts the total crop value at $2 billion. That’s up 7.1% from 2023.

Strawberries remain Santa Barbara County’s top crop, at $860 million. It’s up from $775 million in 2023, a whopping 11% increase.

Nursery products came in second, and broccoli was third.

The county’s wine grape production continues to slip. It was valued at $70 million in 2024, down from $98 million in 2023 and $105 million in 2022. The 2024 crop was only about two-thirds of the normal size, with reduced yields per acre.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
