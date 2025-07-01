Santa Barbara County's agricultural crops top $2 billion in value in 2024

Santa Barbara County has had its biggest year for agriculture in years. The county’s just-released 2024 agricultural report puts the total crop value at $2 billion. That’s up 7.1% from 2023.

Strawberries remain Santa Barbara County’s top crop, at $860 million. It’s up from $775 million in 2023, a whopping 11% increase.

Nursery products came in second, and broccoli was third.

The county’s wine grape production continues to slip. It was valued at $70 million in 2024, down from $98 million in 2023 and $105 million in 2022. The 2024 crop was only about two-thirds of the normal size, with reduced yields per acre.