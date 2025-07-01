2025
California Coast News

Cal State Channel Islands President stepping down to take job as head of foundation

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 1, 2025 at 12:31 PM PDT
Cal State Channel Islands President Dr. Richard Yao is stepping down at the end of the month
CSUCI
Cal State Channel Islands President Dr. Richard Yao is stepping down at the end of the month.

Dr. Richard Yao has guided CSUCI since January of 2021.

The man who has headed Cal State Channel Islands for the last four years has announced he is stepping down to become president of a foundation.

Dr. Richard Yao was selected as CSUCI's Interim President in January 2021 and permanently appointed to the post in January 2022. Yao took over the university's leadership at a difficult time, as it was dealing with impacts from the pandemic, declining enrollment, and funding issues.

Enrollment is now reported to be increasing. During his tenure, the university's foundation also increased its assets from $26 million to more than $90 million.

Yao was a psychologist before becoming a faculty member and administrator in higher education. His last day at CSUCI is August 1.

Yao will become President of DataPhilanthropy, the giving arm of the Jeff T. Green Family Foundation. The nonprofit, based in Newbury Park, has helped more than 20 nonprofit organizations, including CSUCI.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
