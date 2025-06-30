2025
California Coast News

South Coast transit strike averted for at least a day

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 30, 2025 at 6:25 PM PDT
MTD

Contract was set to end at midnight Monday; Santa Barbara MTD, Teamsters agree to 24 hour contact extension to allow bus service to continue Tuesday.

A transit system strike on the South Coast has been averted for at least a day.

Santa Barbara MTD and the Teamsters have been deadlocked on a new contract. Employees had authorized a strike. The contract was set to expire at midnight Monday, but both sides agreed to a one-day contract extension, so it means service will be operating as usual Tuesday.

The transit system operates more than 40 routes serving the region from Carpinteria to Goleta.
Lance Orozco
