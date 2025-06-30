Musical 'Chicago,' blues with Morgan Freeman highlight new Central Coast performing arts season

A Central Coast performing arts organization has announced plans for its 40th anniversary season, which includes everything from the musical Chicago to a performance by musician Ben Folds.

Cal Poly Arts has three dozen events ranging from dance and music to lectures on its 2025-2026 season schedule. Highlights include a live blues concert hosted by legendary actor Morgan Freeman, and a talk by actor turned political activist Kal Penn.

Live stage shows include touring productions of the Broadway hits Kinky Boots and Book of Mormon.

Cal Poly Arts is a part of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. The nonprofit organization brings performing arts events to the region. Season tickets are now on sale.