2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Musical 'Chicago,' blues with Morgan Freeman highlight new Central Coast performing arts season

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 30, 2025 at 12:07 PM PDT
Actor Morgan Freeman will narrate a live blus music concert at past of the 2025/2026 Cal Poly Arts season.
Cal Poly Arts
Actor Morgan Freeman will narrate a live blues music concert November 16th as part of the 2025/2026 Cal Poly Arts season.

Cal Poly Arts announces schedule for 40th anniversary season

A Central Coast performing arts organization has announced plans for its 40th anniversary season, which includes everything from the musical Chicago to a performance by musician Ben Folds.

Cal Poly Arts has three dozen events ranging from dance and music to lectures on its 2025-2026 season schedule. Highlights include a live blues concert hosted by legendary actor Morgan Freeman, and a talk by actor turned political activist Kal Penn.

Live stage shows include touring productions of the Broadway hits Kinky Boots and Book of Mormon.

Cal Poly Arts is a part of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. The nonprofit organization brings performing arts events to the region. Season tickets are now on sale.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newscal poly slocal poly
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco