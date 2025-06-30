Man arrested for attack in Montecito billionaire's mansion ruled competent to stand trial

A man accused of attacking and seriously injuring a woman at the home of a Montecito billionaire has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Russell Phay is accused of breaking into the Montecito home of hotel owner Ty Warner on May 21. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigators say the 42-year-old Phay attacked a woman in the house and then barricaded himself in a bathroom.

He was arrested after he tried to escape through a window. Warner was at home at the time, but was unhurt. Phay is facing more than half a dozen charges ranging from attempted murder to kidnapping.

A judge ordered two mental health evaluations, one for the defense and one for the prosecution. Both reports concluded that Phay is competent to stand trial. The judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for August 25. Phay pleaded not guilty to the charges.