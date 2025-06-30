2025
California Coast News

Man arrested for attack in Montecito billionaire's mansion ruled competent to stand trial

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 30, 2025 at 3:00 PM PDT
Several patrol vehicles are parked along a roadway.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies at the scene of the May 21 incident at Ty Warner's Montecito estate.

There's still no word on a possible motive for the bizarre incident, which left a woman seriously injured.

A man accused of attacking and seriously injuring a woman at the home of a Montecito billionaire has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Russell Phay is accused of breaking into the Montecito home of hotel owner Ty Warner on May 21. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigators say the 42-year-old Phay attacked a woman in the house and then barricaded himself in a bathroom.

He was arrested after he tried to escape through a window. Warner was at home at the time, but was unhurt. Phay is facing more than half a dozen charges ranging from attempted murder to kidnapping.

A judge ordered two mental health evaluations, one for the defense and one for the prosecution. Both reports concluded that Phay is competent to stand trial. The judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for August 25. Phay pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
Lance Orozco