Traffic accident leads to death of pedestrian in Goleta

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 29, 2025 at 7:02 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Investigators are looking into a tragic traffic collision in Santa Barbara County which left a woman dead.

A vehicle was headed westbound on Calle Real in Goleta at around 1 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle veered off the road, and ended up in a field. The driver told Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies she had been momentarily blinded by an oncoming vehicle.

Officers responding to the accident found the body of a woman in the area where the driver apparently lost control of her vehicle, and went off the roadway. They say the woman told them she was unaware she had hit anyone.

Investigators don’t think drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision. The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
