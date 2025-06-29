Man dies in custody at the Santa Barbara County jail system's Northern Branch jail.

An autopsy is pending on the death of a man who died in custody at the Santa Barbara County jail.

Deputies were conducting routine welfare checks on inmates at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria late Saturday, when they noticed someone unresponsive in a cell.

The deputies and jail medical staff immediately tried to resuscitate Juan Lara. But efforts to revive the 54-year-old Santa Maria man were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Laura had been booked into the Jail June 26 on drug related charges. He had been checked out by jail medical personnel during the booking process.

Multiple investigations are underway into the death. Earlier this month, the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury issued a report calling for the Sheriff’s Office to beef up medical care in the jail system. The county had already announced it was adding staff to improve care.