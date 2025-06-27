Disaster commemorated: Weekend events set for Santa Barbara to remember massive 1925 earthquake

This weekend marks the 100th anniversary of the massive June 29, 1925 earthquake that rocked Santa Barbara.

Some special events are taking place to commemorate it.

The estimated magnitude 6.3 quake destroyed much of downtown Santa Barbara and killed 11 people. As the city rebuilt, it adopted the Spanish style architecture it’s famous for today.

The quake will be remembered with a street festival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of State Street. There will be information on earthquake preparedness, an earthquake simulator so you can feel a magnitude 7 quake, as well as live music, food, and activities for kids.

On Sunday, the actual day of the quake, there will be an interfaith memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Mission. At 3 p.m., churches across the city will ring their bells in unison as part of the earthquake remembrance.