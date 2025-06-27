Authorities release details of fatal train versus truck collision in Ventura County

Authorities are now identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer rig who died when his truck was hit by a Metrolink train in an agricultural part of Ventura County.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon west of Moorpark. Ventura County Sheriff's investigators say the truck was pulling two trailers full of lemons through a crossing when it was hit. It was a private crossing and didn't have flashing lights.

The 23-year-old truck driver was thrown from the truck. Jose Avila of Fillmore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seventeen passengers were on board the eastbound Metrolink train, one of whom suffered minor injuries. The accident disrupted service on the rail line for several hours while an investigation was conducted.