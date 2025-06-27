2025
Authorities release details of fatal train versus truck collision in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 27, 2025 at 1:27 PM PDT
A California Highway Patrol vehicle and several emergency vehicles are parked in a rural area with a stopped passenger train in the background.
Moorpark CHP
The driver of a tractor-trailer rig died when it was hit by a Metrolink train Wednesday afternoon outside of Moorpark.

The truck's driver was fatally injured. One person on board the Metrolink train suffered minor injuries.

Authorities are now identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer rig who died when his truck was hit by a Metrolink train in an agricultural part of Ventura County.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon west of Moorpark. Ventura County Sheriff's investigators say the truck was pulling two trailers full of lemons through a crossing when it was hit. It was a private crossing and didn't have flashing lights.

The 23-year-old truck driver was thrown from the truck. Jose Avila of Fillmore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seventeen passengers were on board the eastbound Metrolink train, one of whom suffered minor injuries. The accident disrupted service on the rail line for several hours while an investigation was conducted.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
