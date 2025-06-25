Volunteer-driven effort to restore some sand dunes in Ventura County launches this weekend
The project calls for removing invasive species of plants at Hueneme Beach and seeding the area with native plants.
If you’d like to do something to improve the environment in the Tri-Counties, your chance is coming this weekend.
The Surfrider Foundation Ventura County and the City of Port Hueneme are launching a volunteer-driven project to restore the natural habitat of more than two acres of coastal dunes.
The project will take place in Hueneme Beach Park. Its goal is to remove invasive plants and plant seeds for native dune vegetation.
The kickoff event is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hueneme Beach Park.