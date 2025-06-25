Ventura County agriculture has big year, with total value hitting $2.31 billion in 2024

The just-released 2024 crop report for Ventura County shows it was a major year of growth, despite the impacts of a heat wave and a wildfire.

The annual Ventura County Agricultural Report shows the total crop value hit $2.31 billion, up 7% from 2023.

Strawberries remained the county’s top crop, with a total valuation of $708 million, down 3% from 2023. Strawberries have been the county’s number one crop for 25 years in a row now.

Avocados powered their way into the number two slot, at $338 million. It's up a whopping 170% from 2023.

Nursery stock finished third, at $186 million.

The growth comes despite a heat wave last October, which caused some damage. More than 16,000 acres of avocados, citrus, and berries also suffered damage from the county’s Mountain Fire last November. The loss from the fire is estimated at $9 million.

The agricultural report contains a somber note. It says production costs have risen sharply in the county in the last decade, yet growers haven’t seen a corresponding growth in revenue.