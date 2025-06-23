Rideshare rocket mission takes 70 small payloads into space from the Central Coast
SpaceX launches Transporter 14 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket served as a carpool for numerous space payloads on Monday.
The rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:25 p.m. Coastal clouds obscured the launch for viewers in parts of the region.
The Transporter 14 mission is a satellite rideshare project. It carried 70 small payloads into orbit. The reusable first-stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.