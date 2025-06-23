2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Rideshare rocket mission takes 70 small payloads into space from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 23, 2025 at 3:15 PM PDT
A rocket lifts into the atmosphere, with a fiery tail behind it.
SpaceX
SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket from the Central Coast Monday afternoon with 70 small payloads on board.

SpaceX launches Transporter 14 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket served as a carpool for numerous space payloads on Monday.

The rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:25 p.m. Coastal clouds obscured the launch for viewers in parts of the region.

The Transporter 14 mission is a satellite rideshare project. It carried 70 small payloads into orbit. The reusable first-stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsspaceXfalcon 9
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco