California Coast News

New numbers show unemployment remains flat statewide, but dips in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 23, 2025 at 1:57 PM PDT
A graphic showing the state's jobless rate. The label reads 'California unemployment rate' with three figures showing 5.2% in May of 2024, and 5.3% in April and May of 2025.
Employment Development Department
California unemployment remained flat from April to May, but the state added 17,700 non-farm jobs.

The state remains flat at 5.3% unemployment in April and May.

New numbers show a significant month-to-month drop in unemployment rates in the Tri-Counties.

Ventura County’s jobless rate slipped from 4.3% in April to 4.1% in May.

Santa Barbara County showed an even larger drop in unemployment, going from 4.2% to 3.7%. And, San Luis Obispo County also saw a dip in unemployment, moving from 3.8% in April to 3.6% in May.

Statewide, the unemployment rate remained level, at 5.3% for both April and May. California did show some job growth, adding 17,700 non-farm jobs.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
