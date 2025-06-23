New numbers show unemployment remains flat statewide, but dips in the Tri-Counties
The state remains flat at 5.3% unemployment in April and May.
New numbers show a significant month-to-month drop in unemployment rates in the Tri-Counties.
Ventura County’s jobless rate slipped from 4.3% in April to 4.1% in May.
Santa Barbara County showed an even larger drop in unemployment, going from 4.2% to 3.7%. And, San Luis Obispo County also saw a dip in unemployment, moving from 3.8% in April to 3.6% in May.
Statewide, the unemployment rate remained level, at 5.3% for both April and May. California did show some job growth, adding 17,700 non-farm jobs.