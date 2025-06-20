Sundowner winds trigger some precautionary power shutoffs in Santa Barbara County to prevent wildfires

Gusty sundowner winds are causing some Public Safety power shutoffs in parts of Santa Barbara County, and could lead to more.

Friday night is expected to be the strongest of at least four nights of sundowner winds for the mountains and foothills in the southern part of the county. Winds could top 60 miles an hour.

The increased wildfire threat has prompted Southern California Edison to turn off power to more than 550 customers in the southern part of the county.

Nearly 11,000 more customers have been warned that the precautionary Public Safety Power Shutoffs could potentially hit them.

