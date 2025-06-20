On World Refugee Day, Santa Barbara-based nonprofit said there's a record number of refugees

Today is World Refugee Day, and the head of a Santa Barbara based global nonprofit humanitarian aid organization said the world is seeing the largest number of refugees on record.

"There are more displaced people in our world than in anytime in our recorded history," said ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray. "The United Nations has announced there are 132 million people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's one in 67 people."

ShelterBox provides tents, solar light, water purification systems and other essentials to people impacted by disasters, confict, and the impacts of climate change.

Murray said the refugee crisis has been been complicated by governments slashing humanitarian aid programs. "What you see is that there are massive transitions underway that have affected organizations doing humanitaian global relief efforts," said Murray. "It's put even more pressure on organizations like ShelterBox that are on the front lines."

