California Coast News

On World Refugee Day, Santa Barbara-based nonprofit said there's a record number of refugees

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 20, 2025 at 12:33 PM PDT
ShelterBox has helped more than a half million Syrian refugees since 2012.

The United Nations is reporting 1 in 67 people in the world have been forcibly displaced. This comes against a background of governments slashing humanitarian aid.

Today is World Refugee Day, and the head of a Santa Barbara based global nonprofit humanitarian aid organization said the world is seeing the largest number of refugees on record.

"There are more displaced people in our world than in anytime in our recorded history," said ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray. "The United Nations has announced there are 132 million people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's one in 67 people."

ShelterBox provides tents, solar light, water purification systems and other essentials to people impacted by disasters, confict, and the impacts of climate change.

Murray said the refugee crisis has been been complicated by governments slashing humanitarian aid programs. "What you see is that there are massive transitions underway that have affected organizations doing humanitaian global relief efforts," said Murray. "It's put even more pressure on organizations like ShelterBox that are on the front lines."
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
