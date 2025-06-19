Powering down? Sundowner winds mean possible Public Safety power shutoffs in Santa Barbara County

Gusty sundowner winds are continuing to keep the door open to possible public safety power shutoffs in parts of Santa Barbara County.

Gusty winds are predicted for Thursday and Friday nights for the mountains and foothills in the southern part of the county.

The strongest winds are expected Friday night, with gusts up to 50 miles an hour.

The increased wildfire threat has prompted Southern California Edison to notify more than 11,500 customers in the southern part of the county that they could potentially be affected by precautionary public safety power shutoffs.