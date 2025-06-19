2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Powering down? Sundowner winds mean possible Public Safety power shutoffs in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 19, 2025 at 8:17 AM PDT
High voltage power lines and a transformer station are seen at sunset.
Steven Hummel
/
Southern California Edison

More than 11,500 Southern California Edison customers were warned that they could be impacted.

Gusty sundowner winds are continuing to keep the door open to possible public safety power shutoffs in parts of Santa Barbara County.

Gusty winds are predicted for Thursday and Friday nights for the mountains and foothills in the southern part of the county.

The strongest winds are expected Friday night, with gusts up to 50 miles an hour.

The increased wildfire threat has prompted Southern California Edison to notify more than 11,500 customers in the southern part of the county that they could potentially be affected by precautionary public safety power shutoffs.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newspublic safety power shutoffssouthern california edison
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco