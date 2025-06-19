Ira Glass, Itzhak Perlman among those appearing during new cultural arts season in Santa Barbara

Legendary musicians Itzhak Perlman and Yo-Yo Ma are among the performers highlighting the just-announced new season for one of the largest cultural arts organizations in the Tri-Counties.

UC Santa Barbara’s Arts and Lectures is staging more than 50 events during its 2025-2026 season .

Among the events planned are performances by jazz greats Terence Blanchard and Ravi Coltrane, a conversation with public radio's Ira Glass, and a talk by CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.

Season series subscriptions went on sale this week, with sales for individual events beginning in August.