Ira Glass, Itzhak Perlman among those appearing during new cultural arts season in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 19, 2025 at 7:31 AM PDT
Ira Glass, from public radio's This American Life, will appear in conversation with Pico Ayer during UC Santa Barbara's Arts and Lectures just announced 2025-2026 season.
UCSB Arts and Lectures
UC Santa Barbara's Arts and Lectures announces 50+ event lineup.

Legendary musicians Itzhak Perlman and Yo-Yo Ma are among the performers highlighting the just-announced new season for one of the largest cultural arts organizations in the Tri-Counties.

UC Santa Barbara’s Arts and Lectures is staging more than 50 events during its 2025-2026 season.

Among the events planned are performances by jazz greats Terence Blanchard and Ravi Coltrane, a conversation with public radio's Ira Glass, and a talk by CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.

Season series subscriptions went on sale this week, with sales for individual events beginning in August.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
