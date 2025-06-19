Da dum! Dah dum! 50th anniversary of the movie 'Jaws' being celebrated in Santa Barbara

This year marks the 50th anniversary of an iconic film that turned one of the ocean’s most iconic predators into a villain.

You know the movie, which is always associated with the ominous music that everyone recognizes: Jaws. The anniversary is being celebrated with a special event in Santa Barbara this weekend.

As part of its 2025 Summer Music Festival, the Music Academy of the West is presenting the movie in Santa Barbara with a full orchestra .

The Academy Festival Orchestra will perform the music soundtrack live.

It's at 7:30 Saturday night at the Granada Theater.