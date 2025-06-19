2025
California Coast News

Da dum! Dah dum! 50th anniversary of the movie 'Jaws' being celebrated in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 19, 2025 at 12:16 PM PDT
A movie poster shows a submerged shark swimming toward a swimmer. The name 'Jaws' is on the poster.
Music Academy of the West
/
Courtesy Universal Pictures

A screening of the film will be accompanied by the Music Academy of the West orchestra performing the movie's soundtrack live.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of an iconic film that turned one of the ocean’s most iconic predators into a villain.

You know the movie, which is always associated with the ominous music that everyone recognizes: Jaws. The anniversary is being celebrated with a special event in Santa Barbara this weekend.

As part of its 2025 Summer Music Festival, the Music Academy of the West is presenting the movie in Santa Barbara with a full orchestra.

The Academy Festival Orchestra will perform the music soundtrack live.

It's at 7:30 Saturday night at the Granada Theater.
