Priest arrested on charges he committed child sexual abuse on the Central Coast decades ago

A priest has been arrested on charges that he was responsible for a series of sexual assaults decades ago involving children on the Central Coast.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Theodore Gabrielli of San Diego. The 61-year-old man is a Catholic priest who’s worked at churches and schools in the San Jose and Los Angeles areas.

Investigators say the assaults started three decades ago, when Gabrielli befriended a family in Mexico. The family’s young boys traveled with him, including visits to his parents’ home in Los Osos.

They say that’s where the assaults started, and then continued over eight years. Detectives started an investigation after the three men came forward last year to report the abuse.