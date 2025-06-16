2025
California Coast News

It's a summer tradition! Theater under the stars returns to the Santa Ynez Valley this week

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 16, 2025 at 9:10 AM PDT
The musical Waitress is set to open June 19 at the Solvang Festival Theater in Solvang.
PCPA
Summer officially starts later this week, and with it comes a big summer theater tradition on the Central Coast.

The Pacific Conservatory Theater, better known as PCPA, will begin its annual series of performances at the Solvang Festival Theater in Solvang.

It kicks off its outdoor summer series under the stars Thursday night with the musical Waitress, which runs through June 29.

The performance will be followed by the drama Holmes & Watson, the comedy Something Rotten!, and the musical tribute to some classic standards, Songs for Nobodies. PCPA rotates the shows between the Solvang Festival Theater and the Marian Theater in Santa Maria.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
