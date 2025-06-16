It's a summer tradition! Theater under the stars returns to the Santa Ynez Valley this week

Summer officially starts later this week, and with it comes a big summer theater tradition on the Central Coast.

The Pacific Conservatory Theater, better known as PCPA, will begin its annual series of performances at the Solvang Festival Theater in Solvang.

It kicks off its outdoor summer series under the stars Thursday night with the musical Waitress, which runs through June 29.

The performance will be followed by the drama Holmes & Watson, the comedy Something Rotten!, and the musical tribute to some classic standards, Songs for Nobodies. PCPA rotates the shows between the Solvang Festival Theater and the Marian Theater in Santa Maria.