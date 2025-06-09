Some Ventura County Sheriff's deputies in Los Angeles to help LAPD deal with ICE protests

As the protests against ICE raids continued in Los Angeles for a fourth night, the LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department triggered a request for support from other agencies, including the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office..

Some Ventura County deputies were deployed to downtown Los Angeles, where they were teamed up with CHP officers to help clear some streets.

At one point, some of the protesters fired fireworks at the officers, and pushed dumpsters towards them. The officers responded with tear gas, and dispersed the crowd.

There’s no word on how many Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were deployed, or if there are other law enforcement agencies from the county involved. LAPD Police Chief Jim McDonald says 14 law enforcement agencies from around the region are involved in the mutual aid effort.