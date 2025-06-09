Do better! Ventura County Grand Jury says some cities could do a better job maintaining streets

A new Grand Jury report says some Ventura County communities could do a better job of maintaining their streets.

The Grand Jury investigated complaints about the quality of streets in Camarillo, Oxnard, Santa Paula, Simi Valley, and Ventura.

The report says all the cities have pavement improvement goals. However, it contends Oxnard, Santa Paula, Simi Valley, and Ventura aren’t following best practices for maintaining streets.

It says Camarillo is doing better, but needs to set specific goals.

The Grand Jury says deferred maintenance can often cost many times more than repairs done in a timely manner. It also says there are hidden costs for taxpayers, such as vehicle damage and wear, and time lost to traffic congestion. The report acknowledges that with limited local, state, and federal funding, finding money to do the work is a significant issue for cities.