California Coast News

Do better! Ventura County Grand Jury says some cities could do a better job maintaining streets

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 9, 2025 at 11:20 AM PDT
A new Ventura County Grand Jury report says some cities in the county could do better at maintaining their streets.
Zoshua Colah
/
Unsplash
A new Ventura County Grand Jury report says some cities in the county could do better at maintaining their streets.

The report examines street maintenance in Camarillo, Oxnard, Santa Paula, Simi Valley, and Ventura.

A new Grand Jury report says some Ventura County communities could do a better job of maintaining their streets.

The Grand Jury investigated complaints about the quality of streets in Camarillo, Oxnard, Santa Paula, Simi Valley, and Ventura.

The report says all the cities have pavement improvement goals. However, it contends Oxnard, Santa Paula, Simi Valley, and Ventura aren’t following best practices for maintaining streets.

It says Camarillo is doing better, but needs to set specific goals.

The Grand Jury says deferred maintenance can often cost many times more than repairs done in a timely manner. It also says there are hidden costs for taxpayers, such as vehicle damage and wear, and time lost to traffic congestion. The report acknowledges that with limited local, state, and federal funding, finding money to do the work is a significant issue for cities.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
