Man arrested in Mexico for one Ventura County murder is now accused of being responsible for a second

There’s a new twist in the arrest of a man in Mexico for a murder in Ventura County. Ojai handyman Christian Hillairet is now also being accused of a second murder in the county, which occurred in 2023.

Ventura County prosecutors say the 26-year-old man is responsible for a pair of murders.

Sheriff’s detectives linked Hillairet to the May 31 killing of Carolyn Nino De Rivera at a home outside of Santa Paula.

They identified him as a suspect and discovered he'd fled to Mexico. He was arrested with the help of Mexican authorities and has been brought back to Ventura County.

Detectives say during the investigation, they found evidence tying him to the November 2023 slaying of William Thompson. Thompson had been beaten to death.