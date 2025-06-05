Two teens plead guilty to felony charges for threats which led to scare at Ventura High School

Two teens pleaded guilty to felony charges in connection with bomb and shooting threats that caused a scare at a Tri-Counties high school.

The incident happened on May 2 at Ventura High School. The threats were false, but led to a lockdown and search involving law enforcement officers.

Ventura Police detectives identified and arrested two teens for the incident. Both pleaded guilty to felony charges of making a bomb threat, as well as conspiracy. One of the teens also pleaded guilty to a charge of making criminal threats.

One of the teens has already been sentenced to 90 days in a juvenile justice facility, plus probation, and the second is still awaiting sentencing.