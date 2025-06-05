2025
California Coast News

Two teens plead guilty to felony charges for threats which led to scare at Ventura High School

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 5, 2025 at 2:37 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Investigators say teens made bomb and shooting threats, which resulted in a school lockdown.

Two teens pleaded guilty to felony charges in connection with bomb and shooting threats that caused a scare at a Tri-Counties high school.

The incident happened on May 2 at Ventura High School. The threats were false, but led to a lockdown and search involving law enforcement officers.

Ventura Police detectives identified and arrested two teens for the incident. Both pleaded guilty to felony charges of making a bomb threat, as well as conspiracy. One of the teens also pleaded guilty to a charge of making criminal threats.

One of the teens has already been sentenced to 90 days in a juvenile justice facility, plus probation, and the second is still awaiting sentencing.
