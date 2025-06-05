Cal Poly San Luis Obispo offices vandalized by pro-Palestinian activists

A Central Coast university was vandalized by pro-Palestinian activists.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

In a letter to the campus community, university President Jeffrey Armstrong said five activists stormed the university’s financial aid and student accounts office in the Administration Building. They spray-painted graffiti on walls, windows, furniture, computers, and even the floor.

According to Armstrong, no one was hurt, but the incident was traumatic for staff members and students present at the time.

The five activists fled the scene before Cal Poly Police arrived. However, Armstrong said two were identified and taken into custody for questioning.

Armstrong added that Cal Poly won’t tolerate such attacks and that those participating in criminal activity of this type will be prosecuted. If they're Cal Poly students, they could be expelled.